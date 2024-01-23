Reese Witherspoon defends eating snow after online backlash to coffee recipe

Actress Reese Witherspoon has defended eating snow with her coffee following a backlash on social media.

The Legally Blonde star posted a TikTok video of herself creating a “Snow Salt Chococinno”, using snow gathered from outside her house, together with cold coffee and salted caramel and chocolate sauce.

The video, now viewed nearly five million times, divided opinion, with many criticising the 47-year-old.

The Oscar-winning actress used a further three videos to address several concerned comments from her followers.

She said: “There are so many people on here saying that snow is dirty. So we went and took snow from the backyard and microwaved it and it's clear - is this bad? Am I not supposed to eat snow?"