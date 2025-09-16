Robert Redford plays chess with George R R Martin in final TV appearance

Robert Redford made a surprise cameo in Dark Winds in his final on-screen appearance before his death.

The actor and Oscar-winning director, then 88, appeared alongside author George R R Martin in the show's season three premiere in March 2025.

They were portrayed as a pair of incarcerated men playing chess in jail.

Redford's death aged 89 was confirmed on Tuesday, 16 September, in a statement by Cindi Berger, chief executive of the publicity firm Rogers & Cowan PMK. She said that Redford died in his sleep at home in Utah, “surrounded by those he loved”. A specific cause of death was not disclosed at the time.