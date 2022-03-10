Black Panther director Ryan Coogler arrested after being mistaken for bank robber

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was mistaken for a robber when trying to withdraw money from his bank.

The filmmaker was detained by Atlanta police after a bank teller wrongly thought he was committing a robbery.

Coogler walked into the bank wearing sunglasses and a face mask, handing the teller a slip with a note asking for a “discreet” withdrawal.

The teller then called the police believing a robbery was taking place with police placing Coogler and two other people in handcuffs, before letting them all go.

