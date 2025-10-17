Sam Fender reveals how he plans to celebrate Mercury Prize 2025 win

Sam Fender has won the Mercury Prize 2025 for his third album, People Watching on Thursday (16 October).

The English singer-songwriter was crowned the winner in Newcastle, after being shortlisted against Fontaines DC and Wolf Alice, Irish pop star CMAT, and Britpop icons Pulp.

Judge Sian Eleri called the award-winning album a "classic" piece of work.

Fender, surprised with the result, reacted by saying, "We didn't think we were gonna win anything.”

When asked about how he was celebrating the victory, he said “ I think we're gonna go, I think we're gonna go for a beer.”

“And then I've got four weeks off”, he added.