Samantha Crain is mesmerising in Music Box performance of ‘Gumshoe’ and Dart’

Samantha Crain delivered a mesmerising performance of songs from Gumshoe, her first full-length album in five years.

The Oklahoma-born artist has received widespread critical acclaim for her astute, observational songwriting, which she injects with her signature wit.

For Music Box, she performed the title track from Gumshoe as well as the song “Dart”.

See her live on tour in the US from June through to the end of July.

