Singer Sarah Harding has passed away at the age of 39 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

As the world mourns a star, we look back at the moment the Girls Aloud singer won Celebrity Big Brother.

Sarah entered the show in 2017 before making it into the final two alongside X Factor’s Amelia Lily.

As presenter Emma Willis speaks from outside of the house, Sarah turns to Amelia and says "go on, go on".

As she's announced the winner, Sarah's face drops and she asks: "What?"

She immediately bursts into tears before hugging runner up Amelia.