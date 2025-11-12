Huge film star swaps screen for Butlin’s DJ set

Simon Pegg made an appearance at Butlin’s behind the decks at Fatboy Slim‘s All Back to Minehead weekender in Somerset, where he performed a trance set to delighted fans.

Following his set, the actor can be seen running to hug the DJ, real name Norman Cook, who was filming him at the side of the stage.

Pegg told Hollywood Authentic that he taught himself how to DJ three years ago and has since regularly performed at parties and festivals. Comparing stand-up comedy to DJing, he told the outlet: “You have an audience, and they react immediately to what you’re doing.”