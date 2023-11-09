The Simpsons kills off major character in twisted ‘Treehouse of Horror’ episode

The Simpsons killed off Sideshow Bob in this year’s twisted Treehouse of Horror special.

One of the show’s most-loved and longest-serving characters, Bob - voiced by Kelsey Grammer - finally meets his grizzly end after decades of plotting Bart’s death.

In “Treehouse of Horror XXXIV”, he comes face-to-face with a murderous Lisa, 30 years after we see an alternate outcome of the episode “Cape Feare” where Bob actually kills Bart.

The short, titled “Ei8ht” - which pays homage to the 1995 thriller Se7en - ends with Lisa, who reveals a split personality, slaying Bob in his prison cell.