Snoop Dogg reveals plans to open burger van at UK football stadium

Rapper Snoop Dogg has revealed his plans to open a burger van for football fans at Glasgow’s Celtic Park.

The 53-year-old plans to serve fans himself and show them how stadium food “can be good”.

The West Coast rapper has previously spoken of investing in Glasgow’s football club, similar to Ryan Reynolds’ involvement in Wrexham FC.

He said: “The Celtic fans are gonna love it, and to make sure they are just right, Snoop is going to serve them himself.”

Snoop Dogg has already published a cookbook and claims to have spoken to chef Gordon Ramsay about a possible venture in Glasgow together.