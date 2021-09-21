According to developer 1047 Games, development on multiplayer shooter Splitgate is only 25% complete. And thanks to a recent $100m investment, the game’s scope is “through the roof.”

In an interview with TechCrunch, the studio’s co-founder and CEO Ian Proulx says “There’s so much we couldn’t think about because we were a tiny team with a tiny budget, but now everything is on the table. We’re focusing on the long term — I look at the game as being 25% done.”

He adds that Splitgate’s success is due to it filling a void and meeting a “sleeping” demand.