1047 Games, the studio behind free-to-play multiplayer shooter Splitgate, has announced on Twitter that it has secured $100mn in funding, meaning it can remain independent. CEO Ian Proulx says that the scope of what the studio wants to achieve is now 10 times bigger.

For starters, Splitgate will be able to receive more support, meaning more frequent updates, more features, and the game can be released on more platforms. Currently, Splitgate is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Proulx promises that this news means only good things for both the studio and community.