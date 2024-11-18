Independent TV
Strictly’s Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell in tears at judge’s Blackpool score
Strictly Come Dancing contestant Chris McCausland and his professional partner Dianne Buswell were left in tears after their Blackpool dance on Saturday (16 November).
The comedian, who is the show’s first blind contestant, and his partner performed an American Smooth.
After an incredible performance, they received their highest score of the series with a total of 37 out of 40.
Judges Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke gave the couple full marks, with the latter saying it would be hard for anyone else to top their dance.
After telling the judges how she dreamt of dancing at Blackpool when she was a little girl and sold lemonade to try and raise funds to get to the UK, Australian-born Dianne burst into tears.
