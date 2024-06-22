Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara suffered a live TV blunder when her baby monitor went off during BBC Morning Live.

The professional dancer was left red-faced when the sound of the monitor interrupted a segment of the show discussing banks and overdrafts on Thursday (20 June).

Co-host Gethin Jones said: “Hang on a minute, let's stop the baby monitor on Janette's phone before we carry on. Stop try to hide it.

Janette explained: “It's because I opened the WhatsApp group. Oh god! I'm so sorry.”