Strictly’s Johannes Radebe tearfully breaks silence after exit

Johannes Radebe broke down in tears as Alex Kingston made an emotional confession after their Strictly Come Dancing exit.

On Sunday (30 November), the actor wound up in the dance-off against Balvinder Sopal following her Cha-cha-cha.

Appearing on It Takes Two with her professional partner on Monday (1 December), the Doctor Who star tearfully revealed that her husband has been taking dance lessons so she can continue dancing after the show, a confession that prompted Radebe to well up.

It comes after Radebe’s poignant exit speech on Sunday.