Krishnan Guru-Murthy revealed that his “loose” jacket now requires safety pins as he’s lost so much weight on Strictly Come Dancing.

The journalist, 53, showed off his weight loss during an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine on Thursday 2 November.

Host Ranvir Singh – who was filling in for Lorraine Kelly - stood up to show that the back of Guru-Murthy’s blazer was fixed by safety pins.

“This is how much weight this man has lost,” she explained.

“What has happened to your body?”

Guru-Murthy then showed his belt, explaining that he now uses much tighter holes.