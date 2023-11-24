Strictly’s Layton Williams opens up about moment he embraced being gay

Strictly Come Dancing star Layton Williams has opened up about the moment he first embraced being gay.

The ‘Bad Education’ actor who moved to London for his theatre career when he was 11, appeared on BBC’s The One show on Thursday (23 November).

He said: “I had a couple of teachers who were just like openly out there and happily gay and fabulous and it was the first time I’d ever seen that as a young boy. So, I was a bit like ‘Oh my god, you seem happy and fabulous, I might try that.”

“It just got me to come out of my shell more, and you know, jump out the closet, quite frankly.”