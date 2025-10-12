Second Strictly star to leave fights back tears after show exit

Strictly Come Dancing star Ross King fought back tears after becoming the second contestant to leave the 2025 series of the BBC show.

The Scottish presenter, who was paired with Jowita Przystal, left the competition following a dance-off against actress Balvinder Sopal and her partner Julian Caillon.

Visibly emotional, King paid tribute to everyone who worked on the show and the fans who voted for him.

In heartfelt remarks to his professional partner, King told Przystal she had been "absolutely everything."

"She’s been a mentor, teacher, carer. I could not have wished for a better partner, and I could not have wished to be on a better show."