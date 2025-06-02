Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid clashed with Robert Jenrick over a video of himself confronting alleged fare dodgers on the London Underground.

The shadow justice secretary visited Stratford station last week, where he filmed several alleged fare dodgers appearing to break the law.

In one scene he appears to confront a man, who claimed he had a knife on him.

The GMB host confronted Mr Jenrick about his video during Monday’s show (2 June), telling him: “You made it all about you, the video was literally all about you"