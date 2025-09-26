Take That The Circus: Why 2026 will be Gary, Mark and Howard’s year to shine

Take That have delighted fans across the UK after announcing a huge The Circus comeback tour for 2026.

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will perform a string of stadium dates next year, and have promised this show to be bigger and better than ever.

The Independent’s Lucy Leeson and Luke Reevey spoke with the band following the announcement on Friday (19 September), about how it feels preparing to be back on tour.

Owen said: “I’m pleased, because what the wonderful thing about us being together now and doing The Circus is that we’ve been together a lot. That’s a good thing, because I always find the more time we spend together, the better results we get.”

Watch the full interview above.