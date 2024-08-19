Taylor Swift dancer falls during Eras Tour show at London’s Wembley Stadium

Taylor Swift's dancer fell in front of 96,000 fans during the singer's Wembley Stadium show on Friday, 16 August.

Kameron Saunders tripped up as Swift performed her hit "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" from The Tortured Poets Department.

He swiftly got up on his feet and jumped back into the choreography, continuing on his routine carrying a large white feathered fan.

The dancer has since addressed the slip, joking: "You see how I didn’t trip boss lady when I ate s*** last night?"