The Traitors creator on why celebrities want to take part in game show

The Traitors creator has shared one of the main reason celebrities and contestants want to take part in the popular game show.

Stephen Lambert, the man behind the hit series, said: “The exciting thing for Traitors is that they’re given this amazing licence to lie”.

Discussing the show’s success when he appeared on Newsnight on Thursday (16 October), Mr Lambert said: “In so many game shows, you get the good people and those behaving badly and as a viewer you become judgemental.

“But no one judges the Traitors for lying because that is the game.”