Florence Pugh has said the “passion” director Sebastian Lelio brought to the set of The Wonder was “exactly” what she needed at the time.

The British actress, 26, stars as Lib Wright in the adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s novel directed by Chilean filmmaker Lelio – who won an Oscar for his 2017 feature A Fantastic Woman.

“Sebastian is an incredibly thoughtful and sensitive director, he’s someone who is considerate of every single person being there,” Pugh said at the BFI Film Festival.

