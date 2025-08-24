Heartbreaking moment Tommy Fury’s father insists he shouldn’t see Bambi at Christmas

Tommy Fury's father John Fury warned him not to see Bambi, his daughter he shares with Molly-Mae Hague, over Christmas as he prepared for a fight, in a heartbreaking scene from the boxer's new documentary.

In Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury episode two, the pair are seen discussing an upcoming match in Budapest.

John tells his son: "If you can't sacrifice six weeks of your time without your children and all that s**t in the world outside, what we doing here?"

Tommy then argued that picking up his daughter on Christmas Day would not lead him to win a fight or not.

"You've got to be happy," he insisted.