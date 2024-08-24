Zayn Malik unveils surprise new look in latest Instagram video

Zayn Malik has unveiled a new look to fans in his latest Instagram video.

The former One Directon singer posted a new video of himself with a red microphone, singing an acapella version of his song Shoot At Will on Friday (23 August).

It wasn’t his new song that caught fans attention, but his new look.

The 31-year-old has often sported a short black and sometimes blond cut over the years and kept his beard to a minimum.

But it is now all change, as the singer showed off his longer hair and much-fuller beard.