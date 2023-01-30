Egypt unveils dozens of incredible discoveries including gold-covered sarcophagus

Dozens of new archeological discoveries have been unveiled in Egypt, including a gold-covered sarcophagus.

The objects were unearthed during a year-long dig at a pharaonic necropolis outside Cairo near the Pyramids of Saqqara.

Two ancient tombs were discovered along with artefacts such as statues and amulets.

Egyptologist Zahi Hawass announced the finds, detailing the historic significance of the tombs in this clip.

“I put my head inside to see what could be inside the sarcophagus - a beautiful mummy of a man completely covered with layers of gold,” he said.

