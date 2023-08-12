Penguins released into the sea after months-long recovery in Argentina

A group of 15 penguins were released back into the wild on Wednesday (9 August) on an Argentine beach after recovering for months at an animal rehabilitation centre.

Veterinarians and biologists from the Fundacion Mundo Marino have been looking after a group of Magellanic penguins that arrived at their facility after being rescued from the Buenos Aires coast between April 2022 and February 2023.

The penguins were treated, washed, and scrubbed until the whole group was fit to be released back into the wild.

In most cases, the birds had suffered from malnourishment, hypothermia and dehydration prior to their rescue.