Listen as BBC presenter swears live on air whilst in ‘agony’
Listen to the moment a BBC radio presenter drops the F-bomb whilst live on air, with the star issuing an apology just moments later.
Ian Skye was on BBC Radio Derby on Friday (13 June) when he suddenly screamed “ahh, f***ing hell!”, just seconds after telling listeners to message in if they had any requests.
After realising his expletive outburst was heard to the public, he joked: “I went on a course yesterday to learn how to be better on the radio.”
"I don't think they suggested suddenly getting unbearably agonising cramp and shouting really loud on the air.”
He went on to “profusely apologise” for the incident which occurred just as the show’s jingle began playing.
