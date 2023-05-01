Blake Lively’s Meta Gala looks through the years

Blake Lively has consistently stunned the Met Gala red carpet year after year.

The actress who has become a staple at the annual fashion extravaganza, confirmed that she would not be in attendance at the re-opening of the Tiffany & Co Fifth Avenue in New York City.

The Gossip Girl star joked about her plans for the infamous date of the annual fashion extravaganza on Instagram, where she posted a photo of herself pumping in a bathroom.

Here, we take a look back at the actress’s best red carpet moments.

