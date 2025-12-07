Boris Johnson caught on camera dancing in fairy wings

Boris Johnson provided the birthday entertainment at a party for his 4-year-old daughter Romy, as he was seen dancing in a pair of fairy wings.

In a video posted to Instagram by wife Carrie Johnson, the former prime minister is seen launching into a routine alongside Peter Pan’s Tinkerbell, with Carrie describing the event as “utter chaos”.

“Shout out to my amazing husband who not only dressed as a pixie to please our little girl but also attempted the cha cha slide to get everyone on the dancefloor,” she told followers in a caption accompanying the video.