A visit from a raven prompted a bald eagle to shield his three eggs with his massive wings and scare off the intruder.

Footage captured by the Friends of Big Bear Valley’s eagle cam in Big Bear, California, shows Shadow in his nest on Monday 4 March.

Suddenly, a raven soars above the bald eagle, passing overhead.

That’s when Shadow jumps into action, spreading his wings over his eggs before shrieking and screaming to fend off the raven from his territory.

When the eagle believes it’s safe again, he folds his wings back, stands up and checks the eggs.