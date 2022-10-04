First rare fossa pups born at Chester Zoo for almost a century

A trio of rare Madagascan fossa pups are the first of their kind to be born at Chester Zoo for almost 100 years.

The three-month-old triplets, born on 9 July, have started venturing outdoors away from crowds.

Their birth is a “huge cause for celebration” for the endangered species, according to keepers.

“Not only are they the first pups to ever be born at our zoo, but their arrival into the endangered species breeding programme will allow us to discover more about their behaviours,” zookeeper Rachael Boatwright said.

Sign up to our newsletters.