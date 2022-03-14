Chihuahua at Crufts performs Swan Lake alongside tutu-wearing owner

A very enthusiastic dog owner and her pet chihuahua wowed the audience at Crufts this year with their performance to Tchaikovski’s Swan Lake.

The very bold routine was performed at the prestigious Birmingham competition, complete with black and white swan props.

Dressed in full ballet gear, the owner scraped her hair back into a bun and even wore a tutu for the performance.

Desite the pooch’s success on social media, it failed to take home any medals.

