Daredevils perform acrobatic stunts on 20ft tall bamboo pole

A pair of daredevils put on an amazing show in eastern China as they stunned onlookers with a series of stunts at the top of a 20ft bamboo pole.

The athletes recorded themselves as they carried out their gravity-defying performance in Shandong province’s Heze city.

In an awe-inspiring movement, one of the daredevils climbs the pole as it balanced on the other’s shoulder.

One of the performers, Wang Fuquan, told local reporters that he has been perfecting his pole performances for over 20 years.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.