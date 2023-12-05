Grilled ice cubes served on barbeque as ‘speciality’ street food in China

A street food vendor was filmed serving grilled ice cubes as a snack to baffled customers in China.

The strange dish was seen at a night market in Changsha, Hunan Province, quickly garnering attention on social media.

Footage shows the stall owner - who claimed the dish is a “specialty snack” - preparing frozen water on an open barbeque, in a similar fashion to meat, brushing oil over the ice and sprinkling seasoning on top.

A customer appears stunned as she tries the grilled ice, which was offered to her “a bit burnt or tender.”

The serving costs £1.60 according to local media.