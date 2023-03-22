Fearless baby crawls over glass bridge with 1,000ft drop

This is the moment a fearless baby crawled over a glass bridge suspended over an almost 1,000-foot drop in China.

The youngster is seen on all fours seemingly without any fear as they move across the Zhangjiajie Glass footpath in Hunan province.

The bridge opened in 2016 and holds the record as the longest and highest pedestrian glass bridge in the world at 385 metres long and 6 metres wide, with a capacity to hold 800 people.

A sprawling canyon can be seen below by those daring enough to look down as they cross.

