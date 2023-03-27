Egginton locals surprised as ‘eggs’ stolen from village in Easter stunt

On an otherwise typical morning, one very important component of village life appeared to be missing in Egginton.

The proud parish of just 600 woke to find all the “Eggs” in its namesake street signs and notice boards had mysteriously disappeared.

The “Welcome to Egginton” signs bookending the village read “Welcome to …Inton” leading to much head scratching from passers-by.

As speculation grew, Egginton began to wonder who had hidden their eggs.

In a cunning move, the unsuspecting residents were then given clues to a village location so Egginton could get its “Eggs” back, as Cadbury revealed it was behind the amusing Easter activity.

