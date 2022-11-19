Chris Hemsworth has shared that he is focusing on his health after finding out that he has a genetic predisposition for Alzheimer’s.

The Australian actor received the news while he was filming for the Disney+ series Limitless.

Hemsworth’s genetic makeup includes two copies of the gene APOE4, one from his mother, the other from his father, which studies have linked to an increased risk of the disease, according to Vanity Fair in an exclusive interview.

The star plans to put a hold his work after finishing the Limitless press tour to focus on his health.

