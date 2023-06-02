Watch as hundreds of bees take over family’s wardrobe

A family in Thailand was shocked to find that hundreds of bees had taken over their wardrobe.

Footage shows the dark swarm buzzing around the door handle of the wooden furniture at a home in Udon Thani province on 31 March.

Resident Somo Suwaphat said only a few insects were flying around the room at first, but their numbers multiplied in the afternoon.

“My sister and I use that closet. Maybe they thought it was a good place to build a home,” she said.

Suwaphat added they later asked specialists to transfer the bees to a safer place where they could build a nest unbothered.