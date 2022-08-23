Woman who was legally blind describes experience of finally seeing her husband

A woman who regained her sight after being declared legally blind has described what it was like to see her husband for the first time.

Sophia Corah, 24, from New Mexico, woke up with poor eyesight in May 2017. She was declared legally blind three months later, and diagnosed with keratoconus - a condition in which the cornea is unable to hold its round shape.

After undergoing a procedure, Sophia regained 20/20 vision, and was able to see her husband Christian Corah, 25.

"He was even more handsome than I could have imagined," Sophia said.

