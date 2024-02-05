Moment tourists flee from charging elephant that nearly tramples them

This is the moment tourists fled from a charging elephant that nearly trampled them in India.

Two men had reportedly attempted to take a selfie with the elephant as it walked along a road passing through Bandipur National Park in Karnataka on 31 January.

The elephant then charges at the pair who begin running for their lives. One of them is nearly trampled by the animal after he trips, with the elephant attempting to kick his head with a hind leg.

The Karnataka Forest Department has launched an inquiry into the incident and efforts are underway to identify the two tourists, as those who trespass on prohibited forest land or attempt to take selfies with elephants are often fined.