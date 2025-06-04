Watch: Hungry elephant storms shop to help himself to food

A hungry elephant strolled into a grocery store to help himself to produce on the shelves, causing havoc inside the Thailand business.

The peckish pachyderm calmly chomped down nine bags of sweet rice crackers, a sandwich and some bananas worth an estimated 800 baht (£18) in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Monday (2 June).

Known as Plai Biang Lek, the huge male tusker is a familiar sight on the fringes of the Kha Yai National Park.

Danai Sookkhanthachat, a local ranger, told the Associated Press the elephant he has been known to enter people’s houses in search of food, but had not gone into a store before.

The elephant left little damage behind aside from some untidy shelves and an unpaid bill.

He was shooed safely out of the shop by rangers.