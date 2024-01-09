Mother and daughter have plane cabin to themselves as they dance through aisles

A mother and daughter heading on their Christmas holiday couldn’t believe their luck when they boarded their plane, only to find they were the only two passengers in their cabin.

Zoe Doyle and her Mother Kimmy Chedel spent Christmas day aboard the Emirates flight from Seychelles to Switzerland while on their way to spend the festive period with family.

Mrs Doyle posted the private jet experience to TikTok, showing herself dancing through the aisles and making ‘snow angels’ on the aircraft floor to Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You.

The flight was quiet enough that her mother was able to try on the cabin crew’s uniform.