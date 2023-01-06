‘Puddles of excrement’ inundate Devon flats

The residents of a block of flats say they have been plagued by the sudden surge of sewage.

Those living in the former council building in Totnes, Devon, blame incomplete construction work for the “horrendous” conditions.

Video shows brown “slurry” and water flowing out of drains near the building onto a local road leading to a local play park used by children.

The real estate company running the building has blamed the issues on residents flushing “inappropriate material” down the toilets, and say they’re taking “immediate steps” to resolute the problem.

