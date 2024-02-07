Meta introduces AI image detector to tackle fake content on Facebook and Instagram

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, plans to implement technology to detect and label images created by AI.

The move, already in place for images generated by Meta’s own systems, aims to combat fake AI-generated content on its platforms.

While Meta has described the technology as cutting edge, an AI expert believes such tools are “easily evadable”.

Meta has acknowledged its tool will not work for audio and video - despite these being the media that much of the concern about AI is focused on.

While Meta acknowledges limitations in detecting AI-generated audio and video, it intends to rely on user labelling and penalties for non-compliance.