Hungry raccoons hijack Florida resident’s DoorDash delivery

A Florida woman was faced with a group of furry thieves when she went to pick up her DoorDash order on Tuesday (13 February).

West Palm Beach resident Caterina Sevares opened her door to collect her late-night taco delivery when she came face to face with a group of masked bandits - raccoons.

The culprits had already tucked into her order by the time she got to the door, leaving her nothing but the tortillas.

"Once they started hissing, I shut the door so fast. I was like, ‘They can have the carne asada, it’s fine,'" Sevares told FoX News.