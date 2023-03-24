King Charles III’s state visit to France has been postponed amid widespread protests over Emmanuel Macron’s retirement age reforms.

Downing Street said Mr Macron had asked the British government to postpone the trip, which was set to begin on Sunday 26 March.

It would have been Charles’s first state visit to France as monarch.

In a statement, the Elysee Palace said the decision to postpone the trip had been taken by the French and British governments following a telephone conversation between Mr Macron and the King on Friday morning.

