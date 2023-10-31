A couple in the US have shared how they spent $30,000 (£24,000) on spook-tacular Halloween decorations, including spotlights that can be seen for miles.

Kyle Bostick, 35, and his wife Christina Bostick, 36, estimate they’ve spent around $80,000 since they began decorating the house in 2020, and now attract thousands of visitors every weekend throughout October.

The high-tech decorations even sync up to songs, and include projection mappings alongside more traditional pumpkins and skeletons.

The Bosticks use their lights for good and take charity donations from onlookers, raising around $2,000 per show.