Dwayne Johnson ‘proposes’ to Alison Hammond and congratulates her for success

Dwayne Johnson joked he and Alison Hammond “have got to get married again” during an interview on This Morning to promote his film, Black Adam.

Throughout the chat, Hammond and co-host Dermot O’Leary referenced The Rock’s previous “proposal” and he greeted them by saying: “Good morning to my former, ex-wife Alison, so good to see you.”

“Alison, we’ve known each other for a long time, I’m so happy for you, you’re doing so great, you’ve been nominated for all these National Television Awards, congratulations,” Johnson said to conclude his interview.

“We’ve got to get married again.”

