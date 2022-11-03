‘Everyone walk in love’: Kanye West addresses backlash to antisemitic remarks

Kanye West has responded to the fallout from his antisemitic remarks, which saw him cut loose from Adidas.

“I have no association to any hate group. If any hate happens upon any Jewish person, it is not associated, because I am demanding that everyone walk in love,” Ye said.

The German sports brand said it would stop making the rapper’s Yeezy products, plummeting his net worth from $2bn to $400m.

In reference to this, he said: “Because how could the richest Black man ever be humbled other than to be made to not be a billionaire”

