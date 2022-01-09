Kate Middleton releases three striking photographs to mark her 40th birthday

Kate Middleton has marked her 40th birthday by releasing three striking portraits.

The Duchess of Cambridge appears relaxed, wearing a selection of Alexander McQueen dresses.

She was shot by Italian fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, who has previously worked with some of the most famous models in the world.

"Taking the portrait of Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge was a true honour for me and a moment of pure joy," Roversi said.

He also praised Kate's "warmth" and "shining eyes" that reflected the "loveliness of her soul".

